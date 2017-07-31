JustAsh
Steph Curry Got Jokes About Lebron

While Kyrie laughs

Looks like Kyrie and LeBron’s relationship continues to reach new low levels or is this just a case of laughing at something funny? Doesn’t matter at this point, because someone is still going to be upset that Kyrie left The Cavs.

In the latest episode of my ‘ex best friend’ news, Steph Curry mocks LeBron in that infamous work out video. Remember this?

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

The Steph made his own video… featuring Kyrie

I wonder if LeBron is working on a diss track for his response. Something like this?

