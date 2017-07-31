Steph Curry Got Jokes About Lebron

Looks like Kyrie and LeBron’s relationship continues to reach new low levels or is this just a case of laughing at something funny? Doesn’t matter at this point, because someone is still going to be upset that Kyrie left The Cavs.

In the latest episode of my ‘ex best friend’ news, Steph Curry mocks LeBron in that infamous work out video. Remember this?

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

The Steph made his own video… featuring Kyrie

Steph Curry mocks LeBron's workout, and Kyrie is laughing about it lololol (via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/Tpyc4U9C5H — go90 Zone (@go90Zone) July 30, 2017

I wonder if LeBron is working on a diss track for his response. Something like this?

Yo… lmaooooooooooooooooooo I'm on the floor rolllinggggg ayo @rocktholla there's new beef on these streets 😭😭😭☠️☠️☠️☠️ #BronGotBars 😂😂😂 @rickeysmileymorningshow A post shared by Ashmac ✨ (@ashmacgetsit) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

