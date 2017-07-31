Have You Seen Kim K’s Baby Bump??!

Nope no one has, but baby West #3 is on the way!

The West family is growing with the help of a surrogate. Looks like the woman carrying the baby is already pregnant. Get ready for another West in 2018.

“…The parents to North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, according to a TMZ report. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency.

Other stipulations in the contract focus on the surrogate’s wellness habits. Among the fairly standard expectant-mom guidelines are no drinking, smoking or drug use; no hot tubs or saunas; no raw fish; and no handling cat litter.” – US Weekly

