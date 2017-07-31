Vogue 100 Festival - Gala - Arrivals

Vogue 100 Festival – Gala – Arrivals

Photo by Vogue 100 Festival - Gala - Arrivals

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Have You Seen Kim K’s Baby Bump??!

Written By: ashmac

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
Vogue 100 Festival - Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Nope no one has, but baby West #3 is on the way!

The West family is growing with the help of a surrogate. Looks like the woman carrying the baby is already pregnant. Get ready for another West in 2018.

“…The parents to North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, according to a TMZ report. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency.

Other stipulations in the contract focus on the surrogate’s wellness habits. Among the fairly standard expectant-mom guidelines are no drinking, smoking or drug use; no hot tubs or saunas; no raw fish; and no handling cat litter.” – US Weekly

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , Just Ash , kanye west , KIM K , midday mayhem , new baby , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

3 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Have You Seen Kim K’s Baby Bump??!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: R. Kelly Finally Addresses Sex Cult Rumors
 2 days ago
07.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Struggles…
 2 days ago
07.29.17
Safaree Samuels To Nicki Minaj: ‘You Were Supposed…
 2 days ago
07.29.17
Meek Mill Calls Split With Nicki Minaj A…
 2 days ago
07.29.17
HBO Responds to Backlash About Show Based On…
 2 days ago
07.29.17
Keke Palmer Slams Kylie Jenner’s Plastic Surgery Transformation
 3 days ago
07.29.17
Drake’s Thirsty Burglar Takes Things To A New…
 3 days ago
07.29.17
Rick Ross Apologizes For His Comments About Female…
 3 days ago
07.29.17
Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina With A Pointed…
 3 days ago
07.28.17
Rapper Z-Ro Allegedly Beat His Ex-Girlfriend For Over…
 4 days ago
07.28.17
Watch: Young Buck Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations
 4 days ago
07.28.17
Watch: Justin Bieber Slams Truck Into Paparazzi While…
 4 days ago
07.28.17
Tia Mowry Has One Last Thing to Say…
 4 days ago
07.28.17
Here’s How Lil Wayne Reacted to Drake’s Weezy…
 4 days ago
07.28.17
Photos