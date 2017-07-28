The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Juicy Goes To The Pink Trap House Looking For 2 Chainz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
2 Chainz painted a house in Atlanta pink in order to promote the release of his latest album, “Pretty Girls Love Trap Music.” The installation drew visitors from far and wide- and near, as our very own Juicy pulled up looking for him. Since he says pretty girls love trap music so much, Juicy figured it was important for her to make an appearance, and let 2 Chainz know that pretty girls are really out here representing.

Check out this exclusive video to see what happened when she visited the pink trap house, in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

