Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Trick Daddy, “Girls Trip” & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Trick Daddy, "Girls Trip" & More!

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Headkrack & Da Brat were at it again in this edition of Flow And Go!” They covered a range of topics, including Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Trick Daddy, “Girls Trip,” and much more! 

Watch the exclusive video above and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!

Photos