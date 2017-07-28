The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Burns Himself On Stolen Bacon [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley to share his story from the trap the night before. After bickering with Jah Lion, he talks about how he got robbed the night before, but still came out winning, with a lot of bacon. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos