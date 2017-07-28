The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Pras Explains Why The Fugees Recently Turned Down A $90 Million Reunion Opportunity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
Pras from the legendary hip-hop group The Fugees came through to chat with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” First off, he addressed that “new” Fugees track that leaked, which is actually 12 years old. He explains how it could have possibly been leaked even though theres “a tight leash” on all the music The Fugees did together. Pras says they had the opportunity not too long ago to link up and perform together again, but turned down the $90 million payout!

Pras also explains why there is unreleased Fugees material floating around on Wyclef’s mixtapes, and why the last project they have been working on never made it to the light of day. Plus, Pras reveals some of the exciting new collaborations that are coming from him on his next project! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos