Ice Cube Explains Why BIG3 Can Only Be Retired NBA Players [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ice Cube came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his BIG3 basketball league, which has garnered a lot of attention this summer. He puts his foot down about the “former-NBA” rule, explaining why he has restricted it to guys who have already played professionally.

Ice Cube also breaks down what the rules are for BIG3 games, and how they accommodate the unique BIG3 situation. He talks about how challenging it was to start the league in the first place. Plus, he reveals his wish list of players he can’t wait to see in BIG3. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

