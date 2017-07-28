The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ice Cube Explains Why BIG3 Can Only Be Retired NBA Players [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment


Ice Cube came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his BIG3 basketball league, which has garnered a lot of attention this summer. He puts his foot down about the “former-NBA” rule, explaining why he has restricted it to guys who have already played professionally.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ice Cube also breaks down what the rules are for BIG3 games, and how they accommodate the unique BIG3 situation. He talks about how challenging it was to start the league in the first place. Plus, he reveals his wish list of players he can’t wait to see in BIG3. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

RELATED: Ice Cube Explains Why It’s Taking So Long For “Last Friday” To Come To Fruition [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:  Ice Cube On Why He Made His Son Audition For His Role In The NWA Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: How Ice Cube Proved He Will Do Anything To Get His Music Played [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ice Cube Stops By The Rickey Smiley Morning

Ice Cube Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Ice Cube Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ice Cube Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

Ice Cube Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: R. Kelly Finally Addresses Sex Cult Rumors
 7 hours ago
07.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Struggles…
 10 hours ago
07.29.17
Safaree Samuels To Nicki Minaj: ‘You Were Supposed…
 10 hours ago
07.29.17
Meek Mill Calls Split With Nicki Minaj A…
 11 hours ago
07.29.17
HBO Responds to Backlash About Show Based On…
 11 hours ago
07.29.17
Keke Palmer Slams Kylie Jenner’s Plastic Surgery Transformation
 13 hours ago
07.29.17
Drake’s Thirsty Burglar Takes Things To A New…
 13 hours ago
07.29.17
Rick Ross Apologizes For His Comments About Female…
 14 hours ago
07.29.17
Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina With A Pointed…
 1 day ago
07.28.17
Rapper Z-Ro Allegedly Beat His Ex-Girlfriend For Over…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Watch: Young Buck Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Watch: Justin Bieber Slams Truck Into Paparazzi While…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Tia Mowry Has One Last Thing to Say…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Here’s How Lil Wayne Reacted to Drake’s Weezy…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Photos