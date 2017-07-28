Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho OBAMACARE: Senate Kills “Skinny Repeal” Bill

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 46 mins ago
The Senate overnight voted down a scaled-back bill to repeal Obamacare, marking another big defeat for the Republican effort to repeal the health law.

The Senate voted 49-51 against the so-called “skinny repeal” bill which was only possible because three Republicans — John McCainSusan Collins and Lisa Murkowski — broke from the party and voted it down. It was the Senate’s third failed attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

McCain issued a statement after the vote saying, “From the beginning, I have believed that Obamacare should be repealed and replaced with a solution that increases competition, lowers costs, and improves care for the American people. The so-called ‘skinny repeal’ amendment the Senate voted on today would not accomplish those goals.”

A disappointed President Trump tweeted after the vote, “3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!” (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This was the GOP’s third attempt to repeal Obamacare.
  • No one was really sure how John McCain was going to vote. Afterwards, he was hugged by several Democrats.
  • What else can Republicans do to repeal? This may have been their final hope.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Photos