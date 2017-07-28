DRAKE: Thirsty Burglar Returns

A 24-year-old woman who broke into Drake‘s house back in April and drank all of the Pepsi and Sprite in his fridge, returned to the house again yesterday (Thursday).

Police say the woman tried to get into his Los Angeles mansion by telling a security guard at the gate that her name was on a guest list. The guard told her to leave, but she refused and police were called in. When officers arrived, the woman spit at them. Cops responded by pepper spraying her and placed her under arrest. She’s charged with trespassing and assault on a police officer. Drake was not home at the time.

Back in April, the woman broke into the house and raided Drake’s fridge. His crew found her inside Drake’s bedroom wearing one of his hoodies. At the time, Drake stuck up for her and asked police to take it easy on her. It’s not known if he’ll be as forgiving this time. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

She told the guard that her name is on the list, like his house is a club.

Maybe Drake should just keep a stocked fridge outside his house in case she wants a drink.

Drake believes the woman is mentally ill and clearly needs help.

