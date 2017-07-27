How Jada Pinkett Smith Finally Addressed Those Swinger Rumors [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For years and years, the rumor mill has circulated the idea that Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith are swingers. Neither of them have ever given much attention to those suppositions, until now.

Jada Pinkett Smith was on “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen and she finally addressed the pesky rumor. Click audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

