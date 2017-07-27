How Jada Pinkett Smith Finally Addressed Those Swinger Rumors [EXCLUSIVE]

For years and years, the rumor mill has circulated the idea that Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith are swingers. Neither of them have ever given much attention to those suppositions, until now.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Jada Pinkett Smith was on “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen and she finally addressed the pesky rumor. Click audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.
RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith & Regina Hall On Pearl-Clutching Moments In “Girls Trip” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith & Regina Hall On Why Tiffany Haddish Is Most Like Her “Girls Trip” Character [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Is Jada Pinkett Smith The Reason People Turned Against The Tupac Biopic? [EXCLUSIVE]
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years
24 photos Launch gallery
1. Crazy In Love
Source:SplashNews
1 of 24
2. Love & Laughs
Source:SplashNews
2 of 24
3. Carpet Kisses
Source:SplashNews
3 of 24
4. Jada’s Knight In Shining Armor.
Source:SplashNews
4 of 24
5. Couples That Attend Sporting Events Together…Stay Together.
Source:Getty
5 of 24
6. Fresh
Source:Getty
6 of 24
7. Love So Deep
Source:Getty
7 of 24
8. Fixing Her Man
Source:Getty
8 of 24
9. Traveling Lovers
Source:Getty
9 of 24
10. Such A Beautiful Couple
Source:Getty
10 of 24
11. Family Time
Source:Getty
11 of 24
12. Throwback
Source:Getty
12 of 24
13. King & Queen
Source:Getty
13 of 24
14. Red Carpet Ready
Source:Getty
14 of 24
15. Jokes
Source:Getty
15 of 24
16. Black Girls Rock Red Carpet
Source:Getty
16 of 24
17. Black Couples Rock
Source:Getty
17 of 24
18. Family
Source:Getty
18 of 24
19. Out & About
Source:Getty
19 of 24
20. Remember When?
Source:Getty
20 of 24
21. Perfect Smiles
Source:Getty
21 of 24
22. Car Laughs
Source:Getty
22 of 24
23. Cheering On Trey
Source:Getty
23 of 24
24. Fun & Games
Source:Getty
24 of 24