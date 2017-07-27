FRENCH MONTANA: Making $100,000 Count!

The $100,000 French Montana donated to the Mama Hope Organization is going a long way.

In a one-minute video, which was specifically addressed to Frenchie, Mama Hope’s founding director Nyla Rodgers gave a tour detailing the progress that has been made on the Suubi Health Center in Budondo, Uganda. The clip shows a fully constructed building that will serve as staff quarters for doctors, nurses and other health workers. Rodgers also provided a look at construction on a building that will service nearly 300,000 people.

French wrote in the caption, “WOW! I love hip-hop and the platform it gave me. Things like this make all the blood, sweat and tears worth it. I really had to stop talking and take action. Still amazed at the process! I can’t take all the credit — shout out to Mama Hope, Global Citizen and my brother The Weeknd and the beautiful people of Uganda.”

