FRENCH MONTANA: Making $100,000 Count!

The $100,000 French Montana donated to the Mama Hope Organization is going a long way.
In a one-minute video, which was specifically addressed to Frenchie, Mama Hope’s founding director Nyla Rodgers gave a tour detailing the progress that has been made on the Suubi Health Center in Budondo, Uganda. The clip shows a fully constructed building that will serve as staff quarters for doctors, nurses and other health workers. Rodgers also provided a look at construction on a building that will service nearly 300,000 people.
French wrote in the caption, “WOW! I love hip-hop and the platform it gave me. Things like this make all the blood, sweat and tears worth it. I really had to stop talking and take action. Still amazed at the process! I can’t take all the credit — shout out to Mama Hope, Global Citizen and my brother The Weeknd and the beautiful people of Uganda.”
Fasho Thoughts:
- Love him or hate him, can’t be mad at French for putting on for the people and paying it forward.
- Visiting Uganda changed French’s life — and the lives of a lot of people he met, too.
- Hopefully Frenchie’s generous gesture inspires others to follow his lead and do the same.
- If you were getting money like French, what’s a cause near and dear to your heart you’d love to be able to financially support?