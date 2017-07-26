Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Lloyd Ft. Rick Ross – Heavenly Body (Video)

Posted 1 hour ago
Lloyd returns after presenting the “Tru” EP which was a brave body of work filled of life experiences. Lloyd & Rick Ross collab on this “Heavenly Body” of work which happens to be a track off the “Tru” EP. You can catch Lloyd & Ross by a mansion speaking about the love for their companions body and their wild thoughts to match. Watch the video below.

 

 

