SharifDKingShow Lloyd Ft. Rick Ross – Heavenly Body (Video)

Lloyd returns after presenting the “Tru” EP which was a brave body of work filled of life experiences. Lloyd & Rick Ross collab on this “Heavenly Body” of work which happens to be a track off the “Tru” EP. You can catch Lloyd & Ross by a mansion speaking about the love for their companions body and their wild thoughts to match. Watch the video below.

