#SharifDKingShow Stalley – “New Wave” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
MMG’s Stalley takes the “New Wave” to the top of the mountain for the ultimate vibe. Last time we got a project from Stalley it cover the grounds of “Ohio” back in 2014. Stalley is gearing up for his new album release for his “New Wave” Album just days away from his premiere. Stalley is truly ready to rise to the occasion of being at the top. So many of us aspire to sit at the top but not everyone is comfortable when they get there. Peep how comfortable Stalley is at the top of the mountain embracing his New Wave and providing you with the scenery of a lifetime. if you are too afraid to work your way to the top and look down,no worries Stalley got you covered in the video below.

 

 

