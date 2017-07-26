SharifDKingShow Stalley – “New Wave” (Video)

MMG’s Stalley takes the “New Wave” to the top of the mountain for the ultimate vibe. Last time we got a project from Stalley it cover the grounds of “Ohio” back in 2014. Stalley is gearing up for his new album release for his “New Wave” Album just days away from his premiere. Stalley is truly ready to rise to the occasion of being at the top. So many of us aspire to sit at the top but not everyone is comfortable when they get there. Peep how comfortable Stalley is at the top of the mountain embracing his New Wave and providing you with the scenery of a lifetime. if you are too afraid to work your way to the top and look down,no worries Stalley got you covered in the video below.

Fresh Kicks/Fresh Empire Sneaker Party at Mondawmin Mall 62 photos Launch gallery Fresh Kicks/Fresh Empire Sneaker Party at Mondawmin Mall 1. Source:Radio One 1 of 62 2. Source:Radio One 2 of 62 3. Source:Radio One 3 of 62 4. Source:Radio One 4 of 62 5. Source:Radio One 5 of 62 6. Source:Radio One 6 of 62 7. Source:Radio One 7 of 62 8. Source:Radio One 8 of 62 9. Source:Radio One 9 of 62 10. Source:Radio One 10 of 62 11. Source:Radio One 11 of 62 12. Source:Radio One 12 of 62 13. Source:Radio One 13 of 62 14. Source:Radio One 14 of 62 15. Source:Radio One 15 of 62 16. 14816698014261 Source:Radio One 16 of 62 17. Source:Radio One 17 of 62 18. Source:Radio One 18 of 62 19. Source:Radio One 19 of 62 20. 14816698940348 Source:Radio One 20 of 62 21. Source:Radio One 21 of 62 22. Source:Radio One 22 of 62 23. Source:Radio One 23 of 62 24. Source:Radio One 24 of 62 25. Source:Radio One 25 of 62 26. Source:Radio One 26 of 62 27. Source:Radio One 27 of 62 28. Source:Radio One 28 of 62 29. 14816692807906 Source:Radio One 29 of 62 30. Source:Radio One 30 of 62 31. Source:Radio One 31 of 62 32. 14816693503025 Source:Radio One 32 of 62 33. 14816693677027 Source:Radio One 33 of 62 34. 14816693832271 Source:Radio One 34 of 62 35. 14816693962291 Source:Radio One 35 of 62 36. 14816694977765 Source:Radio One 36 of 62 37. 1481669483363 Source:Radio One 37 of 62 38. 14816694685774 Source:Radio One 38 of 62 39. 14816694534389 Source:Radio One 39 of 62 40. 14816694251227 Source:Radio One 40 of 62 41. 14816694114241 Source:Radio One 41 of 62 42. 14816694404382 Source:Radio One 42 of 62 43. 14816695406199 Source:Radio One 43 of 62 44. 14816695270086 Source:Radio One 44 of 62 45. 14816696617088 Source:Radio One 45 of 62 46. 14816696150887 Source:Radio One 46 of 62 47. 14816695124131 Source:Radio One 47 of 62 48. 14816696443512 Source:Radio One 48 of 62 49. 14816696777375 Source:Radio One 49 of 62 50. 14816696930804 Source:Radio One 50 of 62 51. 14816697076005 Source:Radio One 51 of 62 52. 14816697210626 Source:Radio One 52 of 62 53. 1481669599498 Source:Radio One 53 of 62 54. 14816695852751 Source:Radio One 54 of 62 55. 1481669571756 Source:Radio One 55 of 62 56. 14816695575128 Source:Radio One 56 of 62 57. 14816692649291 Source:Radio One 57 of 62 58. 14816692502305 Source:Radio One 58 of 62 59. 14816692379857 Source:Radio One 59 of 62 60. 14816692231374 Source:Radio One 60 of 62 61. 14816692104438 Source:Radio One 61 of 62 62. 14816691950892 Source:Radio One 62 of 62 Skip ad Continue reading Fresh Kicks/Fresh Empire Sneaker Party at Mondawmin Mall Fresh Kicks/Fresh Empire Sneaker Party at Mondawmin Mall

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow