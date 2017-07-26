SharifDKingShow Stalley – “New Wave” (Video)

MMG’s Stalley takes the “New Wave” to the top of the mountain for the ultimate vibe. Last time we got a project from Stalley it cover the grounds of “Ohio” back in 2014. Stalley is gearing up for his new album release for his “New Wave” Album just days away from his premiere. Stalley is truly ready to rise to the occasion of being at the top. So many of us aspire to sit at the top but not everyone is comfortable when they get there. Peep how comfortable Stalley is at the top of the mountain embracing his New Wave and providing you with the scenery of a lifetime. if you are too afraid to work your way to the top and look down,no worries Stalley got you covered in the video below.
Fresh Kicks/Fresh Empire Sneaker Party at Mondawmin Mall
Fresh Kicks/Fresh Empire Sneaker Party at Mondawmin Mall
1.Source:Radio One 1 of 62
2.Source:Radio One 2 of 62
3.Source:Radio One 3 of 62
4.Source:Radio One 4 of 62
5.Source:Radio One 5 of 62
6.Source:Radio One 6 of 62
7.Source:Radio One 7 of 62
8.Source:Radio One 8 of 62
9.Source:Radio One 9 of 62
10.Source:Radio One 10 of 62
11.Source:Radio One 11 of 62
12.Source:Radio One 12 of 62
13.Source:Radio One 13 of 62
14.Source:Radio One 14 of 62
15.Source:Radio One 15 of 62
16. 14816698014261Source:Radio One 16 of 62
17.Source:Radio One 17 of 62
18.Source:Radio One 18 of 62
19.Source:Radio One 19 of 62
20. 14816698940348Source:Radio One 20 of 62
21.Source:Radio One 21 of 62
22.Source:Radio One 22 of 62
23.Source:Radio One 23 of 62
24.Source:Radio One 24 of 62
25.Source:Radio One 25 of 62
26.Source:Radio One 26 of 62
27.Source:Radio One 27 of 62
28.Source:Radio One 28 of 62
29. 14816692807906Source:Radio One 29 of 62
30.Source:Radio One 30 of 62
31.Source:Radio One 31 of 62
32. 14816693503025Source:Radio One 32 of 62
33. 14816693677027Source:Radio One 33 of 62
34. 14816693832271Source:Radio One 34 of 62
35. 14816693962291Source:Radio One 35 of 62
36. 14816694977765Source:Radio One 36 of 62
37. 1481669483363Source:Radio One 37 of 62
38. 14816694685774Source:Radio One 38 of 62
39. 14816694534389Source:Radio One 39 of 62
40. 14816694251227Source:Radio One 40 of 62
41. 14816694114241Source:Radio One 41 of 62
42. 14816694404382Source:Radio One 42 of 62
43. 14816695406199Source:Radio One 43 of 62
44. 14816695270086Source:Radio One 44 of 62
45. 14816696617088Source:Radio One 45 of 62
46. 14816696150887Source:Radio One 46 of 62
47. 14816695124131Source:Radio One 47 of 62
48. 14816696443512Source:Radio One 48 of 62
49. 14816696777375Source:Radio One 49 of 62
50. 14816696930804Source:Radio One 50 of 62
51. 14816697076005Source:Radio One 51 of 62
52. 14816697210626Source:Radio One 52 of 62
53. 1481669599498Source:Radio One 53 of 62
54. 14816695852751Source:Radio One 54 of 62
55. 1481669571756Source:Radio One 55 of 62
56. 14816695575128Source:Radio One 56 of 62
57. 14816692649291Source:Radio One 57 of 62
58. 14816692502305Source:Radio One 58 of 62
59. 14816692379857Source:Radio One 59 of 62
60. 14816692231374Source:Radio One 60 of 62
61. 14816692104438Source:Radio One 61 of 62
62. 14816691950892Source:Radio One 62 of 62
#FollowTheCrown:
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow
Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow