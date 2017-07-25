Music
18-Year-Old Driver Films Car Crash That Killed One Sister, Injured Another

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 19 hours ago
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Source: Carl Court / Getty


LOS BANOS, Calif. — An 18-year-old California teenager allegedly livestreamed the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and seriously injured another girl, according to KTXL.

Investigators are looking into a graphic video that may have been filmed by Obdulia Sanchez before, during and after the fatal crash. The video was originally posted to Instagram and is circulating on social media.

“Jacqueline, please wake up,” Sanchez can be heard saying in the video. “I f****** killed my sister, OK? I know I’m going to jail for life.”

Obdulia Sanchez was driving her sister and another 14-year-old girl in when she overcorrected, swerved off the road and crashed through a barbed wire fence. Neither of the 14-year-old girls was wearing a seat belt and both were ejected from the vehicle.

 

WARNING: Video is graphic!!  Not suitable for younger viewers and those who are sensitive on the eyes.


 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Carl Court and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Instagram and YouTube

