J. Cole Gets Political

Who can argue with the fact that J. Cole is one of the best lyricist of our generation. Producing music that includes lyrical content and political. Cole is not shy about sharing his opinion.

J. Cole stopped during a performance to ask the crowd a question. Seems more like a statement to me.

#jcole : "don't #donaldtrump make you miss #georgebush" A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

“The incendiary remark came during last night’s show at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, where local media outlets said, among other things, that the rapper “engaged the audience with his affecting lyrics, which were grounded in true events and addressed important societal issues.” J. Cole is no stranger to making his voice heard in the political arena, having previously supported Hillary Clinton by appearing at a 2016 in her honor.” – HNHH

So what are your thoughts?

