Promotional Content
Home > Promotional Content

Tune Into the Premiere of “What Would Diplo Do?” on VICELAND Thursdays at 10PM

Written By: sammkalany

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Sup fam?? I know what you’re thinking: I wish there was a show about superstar DJ Diplo. A show that stars James Van Der Beek as Diplo. A show with a scene of James Van Der Beek, as Diplo, running naked through a hotel hallway. Well, VICELAND has heard your demands. James Van Der Beek plays a fictional version of international DJ / producer / music superstar Diplo in the premiere of WHAT WOULD DIPLO DO? Watch the premiere on Thursday at 10pm only on VICELAND. Find your channel at viceland.com.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

3 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Tune Into the Premiere of “What Would Diplo Do?” on VICELAND Thursdays at 10PM

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina With A Pointed…
 1 day ago
07.28.17
Rapper Z-Ro Allegedly Beat His Ex-Girlfriend For Over…
 1 day ago
07.28.17
Watch: Young Buck Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations
 1 day ago
07.28.17
Watch: Justin Bieber Slams Truck Into Paparazzi While…
 1 day ago
07.28.17
Tia Mowry Has One Last Thing to Say…
 1 day ago
07.28.17
Here’s How Lil Wayne Reacted to Drake’s Weezy…
 1 day ago
07.28.17
And Now, A Word From Joe Budden On…
 3 days ago
07.26.17
Amber Rose Keeps It 100 About Blac Chyna…
 3 days ago
07.26.17
Kendrick Lamar Tops VMA Nominations
 3 days ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 3 days ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 4 days ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 4 days ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 4 days ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 4 days ago
07.25.17
Photos