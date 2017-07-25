WIZ KHALIFA: Throwing Hands

From the stage to the cage — Wiz Khalifa has been throwing hands and feet in MMA training.

The Pittsburgh rapper was spotted hitting the mitts with FOX’s Jay Glazer and working on his kicks with UFC star Cat Zingano. Judging by the video, he’s been taking his training seriously. He’s reportedly been hitting the Unbreakable Gym on Sunset for about three months.

Further proof of Wiz’s dedication — the recent sparring session happened while he was on vacation. Wiz was in Napa for a wine tasting trip with his girlfriend Izabela Guedes, Michael Strahan and Glazer. But he still brought his gear and made time for training in between sipping vino. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

He works hard and he plays hard.

We’re guessing he’s gonna stay amateur for now — it’s hard to imagine Wiz passing an athletic commission’s drug test.

He can rap along to “Black and Yellow” — or make his opponent black and blue.

Even though they seem to be getting along, it might be fun to see a fight between Wiz and Amber Rose ‘s current man, 21 Savage .

‘s current man, . Wiz seems like a pretty peaceful guy — but don’t piss him off.