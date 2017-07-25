SharifDKingShow Stranger Things Season 2 Returns (Trailer)

The Stranger Cast Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo,Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Natalia and Millie Bobby Brown are all returning for season 2 of the Netflix’s sci-fi hit, Stranger Things. The Emmy nominated show “Stranger Things” is set to return to Netflx October 27th. Watch the new trailer below which dives into upcoming episodes as the entire cast moves into much more unearthly environments with a bunch of adventures attached.
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
18 photos Launch gallery
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
1. DJ Khaled1 of 18
2. Amandla Stenberg2 of 18
3. Allison Williams3 of 18
4. Jasmine Sanders4 of 18
5. Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp5 of 18
6. Amber Rose6 of 18
7. Jasmine Tookes7 of 18
8. LL Cool J8 of 18
9. Yara Shahidi9 of 18
10. Zac Efron10 of 18
11. Taraji P. Henson11 of 18
12. Tyrese Gibson12 of 18
13. Jay Ellis13 of 18
14. Mona Scott-Young14 of 18
15. Zendaya15 of 18
16. Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor16 of 18
17. Tracee Ellis Ross17 of 18
18. Yvonne Orji18 of 18
#FollowTheCrown :
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow
Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDkingShow
comments – Add Yours