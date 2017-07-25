SharifDKingShow Stranger Things Season 2 Returns (Trailer)

The Stranger Cast Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo,Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Natalia and Millie Bobby Brown are all returning for season 2 of the Netflix’s sci-fi hit, Stranger Things. The Emmy nominated show “Stranger Things” is set to return to Netflx October 27th. Watch the new trailer below which dives into upcoming episodes as the entire cast moves into much more unearthly environments with a bunch of adventures attached.

