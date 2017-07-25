Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Nyck Caution + Kirk Knight – “All Night” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

ProEra’s Nyck Caution & Kirk Knight come together for a duo project, “All Night” being the first single off their “Nyck At Night” album. Nyck Caution & Kirk Knight take you out on the town for “All Night” Festivities and display the ProEra way through out the visual. Check out the video below.

 

 

