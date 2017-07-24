Multiple Dead Bodies Found In Truck Behind Wal-Mart



A Wal-Mart employee used his intuition to help to uncover what became a scene of mass casualties in the parking lot of his job. The inhumane conditions from a boiling-hot tractor trailer have killed a 10th person in San Antonio — making it one of the deadliest human smuggling cases in recent history.

Eight undocumented immigrants were found dead inside the truck, which was stopped at a San Antonio Walmart, early Sunday morning. Since then, two people who were hospitalized have died, officials said.

The 10th death came hours before the driver of the tractor trailer, James Matthew Bradley Jr., was due in court Monday. Bradley is accused of hauling as many as 100 people in an unrefrigerated semi truck in the scorching Texas heat.

More than two dozen people who were inside the truck were severely injured in what the San Antonio police chief called “a human trafficking crime.”

"Checking the video from the store, we found there were a number of vehicles that came in and picked up a lot of the folks that were in that trailer that survived the trip," Police Chief William McManus said.

