Why Keyshia Cole’s Living Arrangement Isn’t So Crazy [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Keyshia Cole inspired some uproar when she revealed that she is still living under the same roof as her ex-husband, even though they went through a pretty public, not-so-pretty divorce. Nevertheless, she explained that the decision to remain under one roof came partially from the desire to keep the family (and her 7-year-old son’s relationship with his father) in tact, as well as a result of some financial hardship.

Fans vilified her on social media, but when you actually look at the situation and judge it accordingly, it doesn’t seem like a terrible idea. One listener explains why it worked out when she went the same route. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

