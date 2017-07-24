Eighteen-Year-Old Kills Her Sister During A Car Crash She Broadcasted On Instagram Live

A tragic car accident last Friday resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl. According to 30 Action News , the accident happened because her sister was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was driving when she rolled her car over into a barbed wire fence and then into a field. Obdulia, who was under the influence of alcohol, recorded the whole incident on Instagram live. There were two minors in the back seat when the crash happened, and one of them, Jacqueline Sanchez died from the crash. She was Obdulia’s sibling. “I killed my sister, but I don’t care,” Obdulia said in the live video. “I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry, baby. I’m a hold it down.”

Sheriff Vern Warnke later confirmed the death of Jacqueline saying, “She was in the back seat of the vehicle and allegedly unseat-belted, and upon the vehicle rolling over, it ejected her and killed her.” Family members say, Jacqueline was set to celebrate her Quinceanera Sunday, before the tragedy hit.

Another 14-year-old girl was in the car when the accident happened and she was badly injured.

Obdulia is being held in Merced County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter while under the influence and DUI. A GoFundMe page has been started by family members to pay for the costs of Jacqueline’s funeral.

