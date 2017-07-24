CHANCE THE RAPPER: 90 Hospitalized at Concert

Police and paramedics were very busy Friday night in Hartford, Connecticut at a concert headlined by Chance the Rapper.

Authorities say more than 90 people were taken to the hospital, mostly for alcohol-related illnesses. Police also cited 50 concertgoers for underage drinking. There were so many drunk people in attendance that there weren’t enough ambulances to transport them all, so extra help had to be called in from neighboring cities. (Hartford Courant)

Fasho Thoughts: