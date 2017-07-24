Fasho Celebrity News
CHANCE THE RAPPER: 90 Hospitalized at Concert

Posted 45 mins ago
Police and paramedics were very busy Friday night in Hartford, Connecticut at a concert headlined by Chance the Rapper.

Authorities say more than 90 people were taken to the hospital, mostly for alcohol-related illnesses. Police also cited 50 concertgoers for underage drinking. There were so many drunk people in attendance that there weren’t enough ambulances to transport them all, so extra help had to be called in from neighboring cities. (Hartford Courant)

  • Officials say it’s typical to have about 20 hospital transports.
  • Kids will be kids, and this is what they do at concerts.
  • It was also a very hot day, which doesn’t help matters.
Chance The Rapper was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it’s a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

Photos