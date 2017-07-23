Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Tyga Ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Move To LA” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
Tyga is back, this time with the focus being all about the music and his son. Despite his ties to the Kardashians & Jenner family and his recent breakup T- Raww is ready to take flight to the next level. Tyga has tagged Ty Dolla $ign for his new single “Move To LA” off his latest project “B*tch I’m The Sh*t 2”. Peep T-Raww & Ty Dolla Sign in the video ripping a page from Diddy’s Book paying homage the Bad Boy Family. Watch the video below.

 

 

Photos