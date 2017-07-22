The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dr. Collier Gives Advice On Getting Rid Of Blemishes From Acne [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Dr. Collier was hanging out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” giving amazing health advice to listeners. One woman called up about getting rid of the scars left behind by her acne. Dr. Collier gives her advice on starting the process, and maintaining the results with the right face soap.

Dr. Collier also helps a woman deal with some constipation in her little one, while another man asks about dietary guidelines surrounding Chron’s disease. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

