Another Woman Sues Usher for $10M Because of STDs

Just when it seems like things couldn’t get any worse for Usher Raymond IV, another woman has come forward claiming the “Burn” R&B singer exposed her to an STD earlier this year. The unidentified woman has filed a $10 million lawsuit for negligence, battery and emotional distress, according to TMZ.

The suit, filed by a Jane Doe, says she and Usher hooked up in her Atlanta home on April 16. She says she performed oral sex on him and they eventually had intercourse, but she says he wore a condom.

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, she admitted they then had unprotected sex 12 days later in a New Orleans hotel room. While the woman doesn’t claim to have contracted the virus, she’s “concerned” and claims she wouldn’t have had sex with Usher had she known he was infected.

