9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Another Woman Sues Usher for $10M Because of STDs

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

North Sea Jazz 2017 : Day One

Source: Dimitri Hakke / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Just when it seems like things couldn’t get any worse for Usher Raymond IV, another woman has come forward claiming the “Burn” R&B singer exposed her to an STD earlier this year. The unidentified woman has filed a $10 million lawsuit for negligence, battery and emotional distress, according to TMZ.

The suit, filed by a Jane Doe, says she and Usher hooked up in her Atlanta home on April 16. She says she performed oral sex on him and they eventually had intercourse, but she says he wore a condom.

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, she admitted they then had unprotected sex 12 days later in a New Orleans hotel room. While the woman doesn’t claim to have contracted the virus, she’s “concerned” and claims she wouldn’t have had sex with Usher had she known he was infected.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

3 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Another Woman Sues Usher for $10M Because of STDs

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 7 hours ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 11 hours ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 2 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 2 days ago
07.23.17
Michael Vick Apologizes For Colin Kaepernick Hair Comments
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West’s ‘Pal’ Responds to Rumors That He…
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s…
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Mike Conley Jr. Gives A Hilarious Response To…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Mayoral Candidate Tells Black Constituents ‘Go Back To…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Blac Chyna’s Mama Rages Against Tyga For His…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
This Is How Hard Jada Pinkett Smith Was…
 4 days ago
07.20.17
Kevin Hart Responds To Cheating Rumors
 4 days ago
07.20.17
Photos