WTH? The McDonald’s Clothing Line Has Arrived

It'll either make you feel good about yourself or make you hungry.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
If you ever used the insult “you look like you got your clothes from McDonald’s,” don’t laugh. The fast food chain could be popping in the next couple of years.

Yep, Ronald McDonald’s home is releasing a clothing line. It’s part of a plan to promote their McDelivery service, which launched in May. That’s right, someone could show up to your door with a Big Mac, sporting the freshest gear from Mickie D’s. The line will be called the McDonald’s McDelivery Collection, a line of “fun, fashion-forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order McDelivery.”

The line of clothing includes a Bic Mac onesie, a McMuffin sweatshirt, and a “World Famous” McDonald’s hoodie. You can get these items for free on July 26 with a McDelivery purchase in certain cities. The fast food chain has named that day Global McDelivery Day. Find a participating restaurant near you by going to McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com.

If you’re not excited enough, you can check out some of the gear below. Let us know what you think.

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne ____________________________ #Roommates, #McDonalds is stepping out on faith and giving the public a McDonald's-inspired clothing line to support their new initiative, McDelivery Service. ___________________________ The line is called “The McDelivery Collection” and according to McDonald's it’s described as “a line of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order McDelivery.” Some of the items include a Big Mac onesie and an Egg McMuffin sweatshirt, just to name a few. ____________________________ Though the delivery service initially launched in May in partnership with UberEATS, McDonalds is making a strong push with this new collection. _____________________________ The fast-food giant will be gifting people free clothing merchandise on—read more at theshaderoom.com

Photos