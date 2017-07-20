Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow DJ Holiday And 2 Chainz – “Wassup Wid It” (Video)

ATL’s DJ Holiday & 2 Chainz come together for their collaborative single “Wassup Wid It.” The Atlanta natives has opened the door to the ATL atmosphere, highlighting what it may look like to live in ATL. The fact that DJ Holiday And 2 Chainz named a song after some ATL lingo is an indication that the song could be very Atlanta enthused as well. Look out for DJ holiday’s “4AM in Decatur” which doesnt have an officially release date as of yet. Check out some the Atlanta culture in the “Wassup Wid Wit” below.

 

 

