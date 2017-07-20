Music & Entertainment
50 Cent Cashes In On Another Big Check!!!!

Written By: DJ J.Dough

Posted 3 hours ago
50 Cent at 97.9's Dub Car Show

Source: Michael Hurd / Radio One Houston

According to VLADTV: There has been nothing but good news behind headlines regarding 50 Cent over the past couple of weeks. Within 24-hours of him telling Jimmy Kimmel that he played a part in getting the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight off of the ground, the hip-hop heavyweight was announcing that he’ll be dropping an album later this year. Now, with the buzz still resonating about Street King Immortal likely being his final solo recording, it appears 50 has bowed out of another one of his business ventures and is making off pretty well from his final transaction. Read More

