RAE SREMMURD: Getting Animated

Rae Sremmurd are getting animated in a comic book.

Billboard reports that Swae Lee and Slim Jimmi are teaming up with superhero Shadowman. Shadowman / Rae Sremmurd number-one is set in New Orleans and “details the showdown between the epic superhero Shadowman and the hip-hop tandem.”

In a press release, Jimmi says, “Comic books are a form of entertainment. I get to make all the sounds and effects in my head. It’s just like you use your imagination – you go through the pictures and the pictures are always awesome. It’s like an escape from reality… Shadowman is crazy.. I can’t even take my eyes off of Shadowman when I read it. I have to finish the book.”

Shadowman / Rae Sremmurd #1 will hit shelves in October.

Fasho Thoughts:

They previously appeared on the cover of a Captain America comic.

comic. Think Slim Jimmi will use his superpowers to get his chain back?

The superhero Shadowman is not to be confused with Slenderman, who is definitely a bad guy.

The larger-than-life characters of comic books have a lot in common with our favorite rappers.