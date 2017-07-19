Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

RAE SREMMURD: Getting Animated

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Rae Sremmurd are getting animated in a comic book.

Billboard reports that Swae Lee and Slim Jimmi are teaming up with superhero Shadowman. Shadowman / Rae Sremmurd number-one is set in New Orleans and “details the showdown between the epic superhero Shadowman and the hip-hop tandem.”

In a press release, Jimmi says, “Comic books are a form of entertainment. I get to make all the sounds and effects in my head. It’s just like you use your imagination – you go through the pictures and the pictures are always awesome. It’s like an escape from reality… Shadowman is crazy.. I can’t even take my eyes off of Shadowman when I read it. I have to finish the book.”

Shadowman / Rae Sremmurd #1 will hit shelves in October.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • They previously appeared on the cover of a Captain America comic.
  • Think Slim Jimmi will use his superpowers to get his chain back?
  • The superhero Shadowman is not to be confused with Slenderman, who is definitely a bad guy.
  • The larger-than-life characters of comic books have a lot in common with our favorite rappers.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS)

Continue reading RAE SREMMURD: Getting Animated

The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS)

animated , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , getting , Rae Sremmurd

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Grandmother Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Victim Speaks…
 2 hours ago
07.19.17
Pimp C’s Widow Is Not Here For Young…
 19 hours ago
07.19.17
Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life…
 21 hours ago
07.18.17
Beyonc
I WOKE UP LIKE THIS: Beyonce’s Secret to…
 21 hours ago
07.18.17
Tyga And C.J. Wallace To Star In ‘Scream’…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
Video Shows Remy Ma Addressing Her Issues With…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
50 Cent Reportedly Borrowed $20K From Omar Hardwick…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
Twitter Rips Into R. Kelly After Reports Of…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her New Mystery Man…
 3 days ago
07.16.17
The Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle In…
 3 days ago
07.16.17
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Won’t Marry Again…
 4 days ago
07.16.17
Mel B is Ordered to Pay Stephen Belafonte…
 4 days ago
07.16.17
Drake’s Home Invaded Again By A Trespasser
 5 days ago
07.16.17
No, She Didn’t: Madonna Called Whitney Houston ‘Horribly…
 5 days ago
07.16.17
Photos