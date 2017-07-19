RAE SREMMURD: Getting Animated

Rae Sremmurd are getting animated in a comic book.
Billboard reports that Swae Lee and Slim Jimmi are teaming up with superhero Shadowman. Shadowman / Rae Sremmurd number-one is set in New Orleans and “details the showdown between the epic superhero Shadowman and the hip-hop tandem.”
In a press release, Jimmi says, “Comic books are a form of entertainment. I get to make all the sounds and effects in my head. It’s just like you use your imagination – you go through the pictures and the pictures are always awesome. It’s like an escape from reality… Shadowman is crazy.. I can’t even take my eyes off of Shadowman when I read it. I have to finish the book.”
Shadowman / Rae Sremmurd #1 will hit shelves in October.
Fasho Thoughts:
- They previously appeared on the cover of a Captain America comic.
- Think Slim Jimmi will use his superpowers to get his chain back?
- The superhero Shadowman is not to be confused with Slenderman, who is definitely a bad guy.
- The larger-than-life characters of comic books have a lot in common with our favorite rappers.
The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS)
1. Rae Sremmurd Are Brothers From Tupelo, Mississippi.Source:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Interestingly Enough, Tupelo, Mississippi Is The Birthplace Of Elvis Presley.Source:GettyImages 2 of 12
3. Rae Sremmurd Are Signed To Mike WiLL’s Ear Drummer label & Interscope.Source:Instagram 3 of 12
4. Rae Sremmurd Started Recording Music In Middle School.Source:Instagram 4 of 12
5. Before Mike WiLL Signed Them, They Were Working At Olive Garden.Source:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Slim Jimmy Is The Oldest. He’s 20.Source:Instagram 6 of 12
7. Swae Lee Is Just A Year Younger Than His Big Bro…He’s 19.Source:Instagram 7 of 12
8. Rae Sremmurd’s Forthcoming Debut Project Is Titled “Sremm Life.”Source:Instagram 8 of 12
9. Rae Sremmurd Is Actually Ear Drummer Spelled Backwards. Ahhh…It All Makes Sense.Source:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Their Earlier Recordings Were Curse Word-Free.Source:Instagram 10 of 12
11. When Their Family Fell On Hard Times, Rae Sremmurd Became Homeless.Source:Instagram 11 of 12
12. Kim Kardashian Loves The Song “No Flex Zone” So Much, She Posted It On Her IG.Source:Instagram 12 of 12
