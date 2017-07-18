TAYLOR SWIFT: Crazy Rumor of Her Hiding in Luggage

For a few hours yesterday, Taylor Swift Nation debated how she’d successfully been hiding from photographers.
A paparazzi service called Splash News incorrectly captioned a photo. They made it sound as if Taylor stuffed herself inside luggage, then had her security team carry the over-sized suitcase out of her New York City penthouse.
The exact wording of the caption reads, (quote) “Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca apartment into her truck. Almost a dozen of Taylor Swift security guards were present to move this package carefully. Taylor Swift remains to be unseen for a long time.”
They’ve since retracted the statement. Taylor’s team called Splash News to demanded a rewrite. They wouldn’t allow Taylor’s public image be tarnished by a goofy rumors about her hiding in trunks. (BuzzFeed)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Maybe the boyfriend, Joe Alwyn went to extremes to avoid the “walk of shame.”
- Taylor is tall. She’d have to be a world class contortionist to fit into airport luggage. Her fallback job could be with Cirque du Soleil.
- There’s no proof she wasn’t in the suitcase!
- She’s been accused of hiding in the closet, but not like this.
- Fame has a way of turning some people temporarily crazy: Michael Jackson. Charlie Sheen. Dave Chappelle. Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes.
- Adele hide in a box at her gigs and was secretly wheeled to the stage.