TAYLOR SWIFT: Crazy Rumor of Her Hiding in Luggage

For a few hours yesterday, Taylor Swift Nation debated how she’d successfully been hiding from photographers.

A paparazzi service called Splash News incorrectly captioned a photo. They made it sound as if Taylor stuffed herself inside luggage, then had her security team carry the over-sized suitcase out of her New York City penthouse.

The exact wording of the caption reads, (quote) “Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca apartment into her truck. Almost a dozen of Taylor Swift security guards were present to move this package carefully. Taylor Swift remains to be unseen for a long time.”

They’ve since retracted the statement. Taylor’s team called Splash News to demanded a rewrite. They wouldn’t allow Taylor’s public image be tarnished by a goofy rumors about her hiding in trunks. (BuzzFeed)

