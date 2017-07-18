WTFASHO GENDER REVEAL SHOOTING: New Twist In Investigation

The investigation into the July 8th shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio has taken a strange turn.

One woman was killed and eight others wounded, including three children, when two gunmen opened fire inside the home. The expectant mother, who was supposed to reveal the gender of her baby, was hot in the leg and claimed to have lost her baby in the attack. But police are now saying that she was never even pregnant in the first place.

Police have not yet identified or apprehended the gunmen and say the investigation is being held up by “leads known to be lies.” The police chief says, “From the very beginning of this investigation, we have met significant resistance that is uncommon from victims of crime wanting a resolution.” There is a $10,000 reward being offered for any information about the shooters. (CBS News)

