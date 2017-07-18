Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFASHO GENDER REVEAL SHOOTING: New Twist In Investigation

Posted 52 mins ago
The investigation into the July 8th shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio has taken a strange turn.

One woman was killed and eight others wounded, including three children, when two gunmen opened fire inside the home. The expectant mother, who was supposed to reveal the gender of her baby, was hot in the leg and claimed to have lost her baby in the attack. But police are now saying that she was never even pregnant in the first place.

Police have not yet identified or apprehended the gunmen and say the investigation is being held up by “leads known to be lies.” The police chief says, “From the very beginning of this investigation, we have met significant resistance that is uncommon from victims of crime wanting a resolution.” There is a $10,000 reward being offered for any information about the shooters. (CBS News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • There’s something very strange about this story.
  • For some reason this woman wanted everyone to think she was pregnant. But is her big lie somehow connected to the shooting?
  • Was the shooting staged?
  • Here’s a theory. She told everyone she was pregnant when she wasn’t. Then she staged the shooting so that she could get shot in the leg and lose the imaginary baby.

 

Celebrities React To The Shooting Of Alfred Olango

Celebrities React To The Shooting Of Alfred Olango

A San Diego police officer fatally shot and killed Alfred Olango, an unarmed black man who witnesses claim was mentally challenged. Reports say his sister called police for assistance because he was in mental and/or physical distress. Several eyewitnesses said the victim had his hands above his head when he was shot, but police deny the claims.

Photos