Common Announces Concert For Criminal Justice Reform

Common does something not so common. He made the announcement that he will be hosting a free event in efforts to promote criminal justice reformation.
I'm excited to announce that I'll be hosting a special free concert, @ImaginexJustice, on Capitol Mall in Sacramento, CA on August 21 to offer fans with an unforgettable night of music, art and food while we come together to advocate for criminal justice reform. In the coming weeks, I'll be sharing the names of the artists who are joining me on this historic night.
Will you be attending the event in Cali?
