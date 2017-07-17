Common Announces Concert For Criminal Justice Reform

I'm excited to announce that I'll be hosting a special free concert, @ImaginexJustice, on Capitol Mall in Sacramento, CA on August 21 to offer fans with an unforgettable night of music, art and food while we come together to advocate for criminal justice reform. In the coming weeks, I'll be sharing the names of the artists who are joining me on this historic night.

A post shared by Common (@common) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:11am PDT