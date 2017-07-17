2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Migos Is Going On Tour With WHO?

The Biebz

Written By: ashmac

Posted 3 hours ago
Some pretty big names, including Migos, will be going on tour with Justin Bieber. Migos, Kehlani, and Vic Mensa!

“According to Billboard, the “Sorry” singer will be bringing Migos, Vic Mensa and Kehlani on as openers for select stops on a new stadium tour. The first concert will take place at AT&T Stadium in Texas on July 29th and will conclude in Toronto, Canada (which isn’t far from where Bieber grew up) with a pair of shows on September 5th and 6th.

The Biebs is no stranger to performing with high-profile rappers. His appearance on DJ Khaled‘s “I’m The One,” the platinum-certified song of the summer, had him performing alongside the likes of Migos’ Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.” – HNHH

This sounds extremely lit, and hopefully new crowds and even more exposure for all the artists.

July 29 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)
Aug 5 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium (Kehlani, Vic Mensa)
Aug 12 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High (Kehlani, Vic Mensa)
Aug 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (Martin Garrix, Vic Mensa)
Aug 23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)
Aug 24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)
Aug 29 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)
Sep 5 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Martin Garrix, Vic Mensa)
Sep 6 – Toronto, ON @Rogers Centre (Migos, Vic Mensa)

