SharifDKingShow Vic Mensa – “Rage” (Video)

Vic Mensa kicks off his first visual for “Rage” the first single off “The Autobiography” album. This album is said to be the most touching out of all the Vic Mensa projects to date. Not only is this the autobiography of Vic Mensa, but i believe this is the album with the most emotions attached to it. This seems to be the more transparent piece of art from Vic Mensa. In the video for “Rage” Mensa goes deep with his struggles and his illness to bring awareness to who he is personally. Mensa’s “the Autobiography” album is set to drop July 28th and the anticipation for this album is constantly building for the Chicago rapper. Watch Vic Mensa “Rage” below.

