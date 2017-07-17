Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Vic Mensa – “Rage” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Vic Mensa kicks off his first visual for “Rage” the first single off “The Autobiography” album. This album is said to be the most touching out of all the Vic Mensa projects to date. Not only is this the autobiography of Vic Mensa, but i believe this is the album with the most emotions attached to it. This seems to be the more transparent piece of art from Vic Mensa. In the video for “Rage” Mensa goes deep with his struggles and his illness to bring awareness to who he is personally. Mensa’s “the Autobiography” album is set to drop July 28th and the anticipation for this album is constantly building for the Chicago rapper. Watch Vic Mensa “Rage” below.

 

 

#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You

9 photos Launch gallery

#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Vic Mensa – “Rage” (Video)

#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You

In this day and age when police brutality, sexism and racism are at an all time high, it’s pretty imperative that oppressed peoples stay aware of the conflict surrounding them in order to make a change. The turmoil in America has even forced privileged Hollywood stars to speak out against the blatant injustices going on today. Check out these nine A-lister who you probably didn’t know were awakened from society’s deep sleep. #StayWoke

 

#FollowTheCrown:

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King / King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow

101.1 The Wiz , HIP-HOP , King Sharif , King Sharif Got The Deets , Kings Only , rage , rap , roc nation , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , The Autobiography , The Crown Life , The Night Wave , The Pop Kid , Thee Kool Guy , Vic Mensa , Vic Mensa's The Autobiography , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her New Mystery Man…
 1 day ago
07.16.17
The Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle In…
 1 day ago
07.16.17
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Won’t Marry Again…
 2 days ago
07.16.17
Mel B is Ordered to Pay Stephen Belafonte…
 2 days ago
07.16.17
Drake’s Home Invaded Again By A Trespasser
 3 days ago
07.16.17
No, She Didn’t: Madonna Called Whitney Houston ‘Horribly…
 3 days ago
07.16.17
Are Karrueche And Quavo Already Calling It Quits?
 3 days ago
07.16.17
This Is How Azealia Banks Feels About The…
 3 days ago
07.16.17
Is Blac Chyna Returning To Her Old Hustle…
 3 days ago
07.16.17
Conor McGregor Says This Is Why He’s Not…
 3 days ago
07.16.17
DMX Faces Up To 40 Years In Prison…
 3 days ago
07.16.17
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 4 days ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 4 days ago
07.13.17
Once Again The Emmys Gets It Wrong, Full…
 4 days ago
07.13.17
Photos