Things Don’t Look Good For Taxstone In T.I. Concert Shooting Case [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Last year, a T.I. concert at New York City’s Irving Plaza went sour fast when shots were fired during the concert. It caused chaos, injured Troy Ave & two others, and killed his bodyguard. Now, Taxstone has been hit with a bunch of charges that could land him in federal prison for a really long time.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

