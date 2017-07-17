Things Don’t Look Good For Taxstone In T.I. Concert Shooting Case [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Last year, a T.I. concert at New York City’s Irving Plaza went sour fast when shots were fired during the concert. It caused chaos, injured Troy Ave & two others, and killed his bodyguard. Now, Taxstone has been hit with a bunch of charges that could land him in federal prison for a really long time.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

