#WTFasho A Selfie Gone Wrong!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
A woman in L.A. destroyed over $200,000 worth of art … while attempting to take a selfie. The artwork was a sculpture collaboration called “Hypercaine,” involving artists Simon Birch, Gabriel Chan, Jacob Blitzer, and Gloria Yu. After crouching down in front of a pillar holding a sculpture, the woman tried to take a selfie, fell back into the pillar and the rest of the row fell down in rapid succession – like dominoes. Apparently three sculptures were permanently destroyed and the others were badly damaged. The entire thing was caught on security camera, and the damages exceed 200 grand. (Cosmo)

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

