WTFasho A Selfie Gone Wrong!!!

A woman in L.A. destroyed over $200,000 worth of art … while attempting to take a selfie. The artwork was a sculpture collaboration called “Hypercaine,” involving artists Simon Birch, Gabriel Chan, Jacob Blitzer, and Gloria Yu. After crouching down in front of a pillar holding a sculpture, the woman tried to take a selfie, fell back into the pillar and the rest of the row fell down in rapid succession – like dominoes. Apparently three sculptures were permanently destroyed and the others were badly damaged. The entire thing was caught on security camera, and the damages exceed 200 grand. (Cosmo)