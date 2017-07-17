Donjuanfasho O.J. SIMPSON: ESPN to Broadcast Parole Hearing

O.J. Simpson goes before a parole board on Thursday and cameras will be rolling.
The convicted felon — and suspected double-murderer — will plead for an early release from prison. Legal experts believe he’ll likely walk as early as October.
ESPN has scheduled a 90-minute broadcast of the proceedings starting at 1 p.m. [ET]. More than 30 news organizations requested access to the hearings at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.
Back in 2008, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years for his role in attempting to take back sports memorabilia he thought belonged to him. Basically a lifetime sentence, unless he’s given leniency from a parole board. (Deadline Hollywood)
Fasho Thoughts:
- The Juice is 70 years old.
- Release him and make O.J. pay for his own housing and meals. He’s been living off the taxpayer’s money too long.
- The Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman double-murder remains “unsolved” if you believe O.J. didn’t commit the crime.
