WOOOOW!!! BLAC CHYNA’S MOM GOT SOME REAL WORD’S FOR…….. (VIDEO)

Man O Man! It seem like Blac Chyna can’t get a break from all the madness. First Rob Kardashian exposes her for the women i think we all knew she was. Now Caithlyn Jenner has something to say about his Son and Blac Chyna’s relationship. One person who wasn’t to happy with what she had to say was Blac Chyna’s Mom! Check out her response in the video below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: