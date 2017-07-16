The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Fugees Drop New Song! [LISTEN]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

BET Awards 05 - Backstage

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty


Fugees members Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras tried to reunite before, but nothing memorable materialized. Now, a trio has a new unnamed banger that has people buzzing.

Is it an old unreleased track? Or did they connect to create a new song? We don’t know, but take a listen and let us know what you think.


Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Fugees Drop New Song! [LISTEN]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 3 days ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 3 days ago
07.13.17
Once Again The Emmys Gets It Wrong, Full…
 3 days ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 4 days ago
07.13.17
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 4 days ago
07.13.17
Watch: Blac Chyna’s Mom Speaks Out About Rob…
 4 days ago
07.13.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 4 days ago
07.13.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 5 days ago
07.12.17
Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live…
 5 days ago
07.12.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 5 days ago
07.12.17
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 5 days ago
07.12.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 5 days ago
07.12.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues
 5 days ago
07.12.17
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 6 days ago
07.11.17
Photos