Church Announcements: Tryouts For 70-Year-Old & Up Twerk Team [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is excited to announce auditions for the church’s twerk team for women 70-years-old and up. She gives all the details about the tryouts, like what to bring to wear during the auditions! Listen to the audio player to hear more details in these Church Announcements!
