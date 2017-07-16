The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: Tryouts For 70-Year-Old & Up Twerk Team [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment


Bernice Jenkins is excited to announce auditions for the church’s twerk team for women 70-years-old and up. She gives all the details about the tryouts, like what to bring to wear during the auditions! Listen to the audio player to hear more details in these Church Announcements!

