9 O'Clock News
Boyfriend goes viral after helping girlfriend make a wig

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
One man is going viral after sharing a funny and loving video of modeling a wig for his girlfriend.

Essence reports that the he became an internet sensation after this young man decided to be her mannequin head.

He shared the entire process on social media including her applying every strand of hair, you could tell his girlfriend was loving every second. While she made the wig, he took the time to study.

Would you be down for your girl?

 

Boyfriend goes viral after helping girlfriend make a wig

Photos