Watch Jay-Z’s 4:44 Video Without Streaming Service

Via | HIGHSNOBIETY
Late Thursday night, the short film for JAY-Z’s “4:44” appeared on YouTube. Previously a TIDAL exclusive, the nearly nine minute epic is composed of various clips from viral videos to stunning footage of two dancers.
The “4:44” short film features prominent black cultural figures like Eartha Kitt and Jean Michel Basquiat, news segments, footage of police brutality, and concert footage of JAY-Z and Beyoncé.
Finish this story [here]
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
4 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 1 of 4
2. MigosSource:Radio One 2 of 4
3. T.I.Source:Radio One 3 of 4
4. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 4 of 4
comments – Add Yours