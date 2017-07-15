Watch Jay-Z’s 4:44 Video Without Streaming Service

Via |

Late Thursday night, the short film for JAY-Z’s “4:44” appeared on YouTube. Previously a TIDAL exclusive, the nearly nine minute epic is composed of various clips from viral videos to stunning footage of two dancers.

The “4:44” short film features prominent black cultural figures like Eartha Kitt and Jean Michel Basquiat, news segments, footage of police brutality, and concert footage of JAY-Z and Beyoncé.



