Watch Jay-Z’s 4:44 Video Without Streaming Service

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Vic Mensa: The Autobiography Showcase

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Via | HIGHSNOBIETY

Late Thursday night, the short film for JAY-Z’s “4:44” appeared on YouTube. Previously a TIDAL exclusive, the nearly nine minute epic is composed of various clips from viral videos to stunning footage of two dancers.

The “4:44” short film features prominent black cultural figures like Eartha Kitt and Jean Michel Basquiat, news segments, footage of police brutality, and concert footage of JAY-Z and Beyoncé.


