Why Rickey Smiley Loves Being Around Drunk Old People [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack plays a hilarious recording of a man who was drinking while operating a sky jack, or fork lift, who was stopped by a police officer that spotted him. The man, named Steve, was very defiant, and instead of cooperating with the cop, you can hear him operating the fork lift up and down and daring the cop to “come get him.”

This launches Rickey Smiley and Da Brat into a discussion about his love of drunk old people. Click on the audio player to hear this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

