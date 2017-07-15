Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow French Montana Ft. Max B, The Weekend – “A Lie” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 44 mins ago
French Montana clarifies all the lies on his new single featuring the starboy himself The Weekend, and the wave god Max B. Find out what the boat and party life is like for French Montana & The Weekend…Everything else you may have heard is “A Lie.” It’s been a while since we got an entire project from French Montana, “Excuse My French MC4” being his last. The excitement for the “Jungle Rules” album has risen more and more each week upon French constantly leaking new content and now it’s available to stream everywhere including the track “A Lie”. Check the vintage footage of Max B in the visual. You can catch the cameos from Belly, Asap Rocky and more in the “A Lie” video Below.

 

 

