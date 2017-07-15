Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Wale Ft. Olamide & Davido – “Fine Girl” (Video)

Wale Calls on International Nigerian superstars Olamide & Davido to shine in his newest video for “Fine Girl”. Wale demonstrates his love beautiful woman capturing African Beauty of all different styles and cultures being adored inside of a mansion. Wale represented for his African culture embracing his Nigerian upbringing, showing the African flags through out the video also. Everybody wants to shine next to a “Fine Girl”. Catch the cameo of Comedian Chief Obi and some of the finest African woman dance alongside Wale, Olamide, and Davido Below.

 

 

Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The Most Beautiful Woman In The World’

Julia Roberts was named People magazine’s “most beautiful woman in the world” and the Internet simply wasn’t here for it. No shade to Ms. Roberts but it seems that the legendary mag would rather recycle stars like her and Jennifer Aniston before they let a new woman, especially a woman of color, grace the cover. Check these ten women we feel could have easily been named the world’s most beautiful woman.

 

Photos