SharifDKingShow Wale Ft. Olamide & Davido – “Fine Girl” (Video)

Wale Calls on International Nigerian superstars Olamide & Davido to shine in his newest video for “Fine Girl”. Wale demonstrates his love beautiful woman capturing African Beauty of all different styles and cultures being adored inside of a mansion. Wale represented for his African culture embracing his Nigerian upbringing, showing the African flags through out the video also. Everybody wants to shine next to a “Fine Girl”. Catch the cameo of Comedian Chief Obi and some of the finest African woman dance alongside Wale, Olamide, and Davido Below.
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The Most Beautiful Woman In The World’
10 photos Launch gallery
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named 'The Most Beautiful Woman In The World'
1. BeyoncéSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Rihanna2 of 10
3. Lupita Nyong’o3 of 10
4. Kim Kardashian West4 of 10
5. Eva MendezSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Sanaa Lathan6 of 10
7. CiaraSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Viola Davis8 of 10
9. Janelle Monáe9 of 10
10. Teyana Taylor10 of 10
