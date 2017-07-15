SharifDKingShow Sevyn Streeter Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Jeremih – “Anything You Want” (Video)

Sevyn Streeter seems to be in party mode this time. Who else can throw a star-studded party like Sevyn Streeter ?! A party featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa, and Jeremih can always take a turn in another lit direction. If you have never been to a Sevyn Streeter party, no worries we got you with “Anything You Want” you can envision at a high profile party. If nothing else you can expect to have a blast when you have great drinks and great vibes in the same atmosphere. Peep Sevyn Streeter pay homage with a few classic dance moves inside the party filled with pretty ladies everywhere. Job well done for Sevyn Streeter revamping the classic SWV sample “Anything” and laying her own spin on it. You can find this track on Sevyn’s “GirlDisrupted”. You can have “Anything You Want” below.

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow