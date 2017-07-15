Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Sevyn Streeter Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Jeremih – “Anything You Want” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Sevyn Streeter seems to be in party mode this time. Who else can throw a star-studded party like Sevyn Streeter ?! A party featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa, and Jeremih can always take a turn in another lit direction. If you have never been to a Sevyn Streeter party, no worries we got you with “Anything You Want” you can envision at a high profile party. If nothing else you can expect to have a blast when you have great drinks and great vibes in the same atmosphere. Peep Sevyn Streeter pay homage with a few classic dance moves inside the party filled with pretty ladies everywhere. Job well done for Sevyn Streeter revamping the classic SWV sample “Anything” and laying her own spin on it. You can find this track on Sevyn’s “GirlDisrupted”. You can have “Anything You Want” below.

 

 

On-Stage Coachella 2017: Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, & More!

17 photos Launch gallery

On-Stage Coachella 2017: Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, & More!

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Sevyn Streeter Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Jeremih – “Anything You Want” (Video)

On-Stage Coachella 2017: Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, & More!

 

#FollowTheCrown :

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King / King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow

101.1 The Wiz , Anything , Anything You Want , GirlDisrupted , HIP-HOP , jeremih , King Sharif , rap , rnb , Sevyn Streeter , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , Sharif King , SWV , The Crown Life , The Crown Life Vlog , Ty Dollar $ign , VIDEO , wiz khalifa , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 2 days ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 2 days ago
07.13.17
Once Again The Emmys Gets It Wrong, Full…
 2 days ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 3 days ago
07.13.17
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 3 days ago
07.13.17
Watch: Blac Chyna’s Mom Speaks Out About Rob…
 3 days ago
07.13.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 3 days ago
07.13.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 4 days ago
07.12.17
Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live…
 4 days ago
07.12.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 4 days ago
07.12.17
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 4 days ago
07.12.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 4 days ago
07.12.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues
 4 days ago
07.12.17
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 5 days ago
07.11.17
Photos