Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Troy Ave – “The Way” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 20 mins ago
Leave a comment

Brooklyn  rapper Troy Ave is really crafting “The Way” for the world to view an all new “Troy Ave.” We’ve seen a whole new side to Troy lately. Although Troy Ave has ran into a few hard spots in his life, he also shows his new drive to be better as he bounces back. Nothing can keep you down, and Troy Ave is living proof with “The Way” he moves. You can find this track on the “Dope Boy Troy” project that was released earlier this year. We are not sure when a “Nu Pac 2” project will appear if at all, but we know Troy Ave is creating “The Way” for his new wave. Watch the video below.

 

 

"All Eyes On Me" Movie Screening

See Pictures From The "All Eyez On Me" Movie Screening!

35 photos Launch gallery

See Pictures From The "All Eyez On Me" Movie Screening!

Continue reading See Pictures From The “All Eyez On Me” Movie Screening!

See Pictures From The "All Eyez On Me" Movie Screening!

 

#FollowTheCrown :

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King /  King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow

BSB , BSB Records , Dope Boy Troy , HIP-HOP , King Sharif , Nupac , rnb , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , The Crown Life Vlog , troy ave , VIDEO

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 2 days ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 2 days ago
07.13.17
Once Again The Emmys Gets It Wrong, Full…
 2 days ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 3 days ago
07.13.17
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 3 days ago
07.13.17
Watch: Blac Chyna’s Mom Speaks Out About Rob…
 3 days ago
07.13.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 3 days ago
07.13.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 4 days ago
07.12.17
Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live…
 4 days ago
07.12.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 4 days ago
07.12.17
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 4 days ago
07.12.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 4 days ago
07.12.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues
 4 days ago
07.12.17
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 5 days ago
07.11.17
Photos