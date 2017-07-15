SharifDKingShow Troy Ave – “The Way” (Video)

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave is really crafting “The Way” for the world to view an all new “Troy Ave.” We’ve seen a whole new side to Troy lately. Although Troy Ave has ran into a few hard spots in his life, he also shows his new drive to be better as he bounces back. Nothing can keep you down, and Troy Ave is living proof with “The Way” he moves. You can find this track on the “Dope Boy Troy” project that was released earlier this year. We are not sure when a “Nu Pac 2” project will appear if at all, but we know Troy Ave is creating “The Way” for his new wave. Watch the video below.

