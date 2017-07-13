May weather Proves He CAN Read!

As the world turns, we continue to see more press conferences concerning the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight! Yes, it has been entertaining I guess (minus McGregor’s “boy” talk) from the eff you suit, and throwing shade about Mayweather not knowing how to read.

BUT WAIT.

Mayweather got something for allllllll those naysayers!

Who said he couldn’t read! And from a teleprompter??! That takes skill.

Or really good memorization lol.

