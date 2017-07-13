LAPC-USA-BOX-MAYWEATHER-MCGREGOR

May weather Proves He CAN Read!

Jokes On You McGregor

Written By: ashmac

Posted 3 hours ago
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - Toronto

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

As the world turns, we continue to see more press conferences concerning the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight! Yes, it has been entertaining I guess (minus McGregor’s “boy” talk) from the eff you suit, and throwing shade about Mayweather not knowing how to read.

 

BUT WAIT.

Mayweather got something for allllllll those naysayers!

Who said he couldn’t read! And from a teleprompter??! That takes skill.

Or really good memorization lol.

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

 

