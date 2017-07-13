Sammy Sosa’s New Look Is Alarming

Sammy Sosa isn’t a stranger to altering his look. Its been roughly 10 years since the all-star retired from MLB. In 2017, his look has become so unrecognizable, it’s scary.

“Sosa made an appearance on ESPN earlier this week and the screenshot of him sitting there with his pink suit, pink fedora, and severely bleached skin has been going viral ever since.

Back in 2009, Sosa mentioned that he had undergone an elective “rejuvenation process” for his skin and it appears as though he is still all-in on that program.” – HNHH

Sammy Sosa then, and Sammy Sosa now, don't look like the same human being. They don't even look related to each other. pic.twitter.com/bp9QxysV3y — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) July 13, 2017

sammy sosa = the perfect example of a dominican that doesn't want to be defined as black. self hate is real. dominicans in denial is real. — Jessica Johnson (@iheartdilla) July 13, 2017

as a dominican, the sammy sosa pic is a sad reminder of the self-hate and psychological damage of white supremacy that still exist among us. — alex medina (@mrmedina) July 13, 2017

Sammy Sosa look like a bottle of calamine lotion and it's sad pic.twitter.com/S5f2QJ4t2y — jimmy c hendrix jr (@jimmyhendrixjr) July 13, 2017

I couldn’t even laugh at these jokes, because more importantly we have to teach self love.

