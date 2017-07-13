Sammy Sosa’s New Look Is Alarming

Sammy Sosa isn’t a stranger to altering his look. Its been roughly 10 years since the all-star retired from MLB. In 2017, his look has become so unrecognizable, it’s scary.
“Sosa made an appearance on ESPN earlier this week and the screenshot of him sitting there with his pink suit, pink fedora, and severely bleached skin has been going viral ever since.
Back in 2009, Sosa mentioned that he had undergone an elective “rejuvenation process” for his skin and it appears as though he is still all-in on that program.” – HNHH
I couldn’t even laugh at these jokes, because more importantly we have to teach self love.
